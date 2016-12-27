Report: 144 Illinois school districts gave bonuses last year

Nearly 150 Illinois public school districts gave bonuses to teachers and administrators last school year.
The Chicago Tribune says (http://trib.in/2ia2eOr ) the 144 districts represent 20 percent of all districts. Citing state data, the newspaper reports about 3,100 people received a total of $5.5 million. The average was $1,750.
Bonuses have become a common way to inspire educators to improve student achievement. But researchers say results are varied, and critics wonder whether it's a good use of tax dollars.
Lake County's Community High School District 128 recently paid $500,000 in "performance recognition" checks, mostly to teachers for high student achievemment. Administrators and custodians were also among those getting bonuses.
School Board President Pat Groody says it's a way to get people focused on "the concept that performance matters."
