Portraits of Chicago residents go up in 2 Metra stations

Portraits of Chicago residents have been installed at two stations on the South Chicago branch of the Metra Electric Line.
The artwork depicts neighborhood residents and was created with help from people who also live in the neighborhood.
The project was proposed to Metra by archi-treasures, a nonprofit that combines the arts and community development.
Residents of Germano Millgate Apartments worked with Italian artist Chiara Galimberti on 22 portraits of people who live in South Chicago.
One has been hung at the 87th Street Station and a second at the 93rd Street Station. The portraits will later be accompanied by plaques describing the artwork, which is part of archi-treasures' Front Porch Project.
Metra is accepting other proposals through its Community Enhancement Program .
