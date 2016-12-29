1 man slain, 9 people wounded in spate of Chicago shootings

One person has been slain and at least nine others wounded during gun violence in Chicago.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2itBB4k ) that the shootings occurred Wednesday on the city's south and west sides.
A 32-year-old man died after being shot in the head before 9 p.m. outside a housing complex in the Washington Park neighborhood.
Three teenagers were among the other shooting victims. Two 17-year-olds were shot about 10:30 p.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood. A 16-year-old was wounded about 4:30 p.m. in the Riverdale neighborhood.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg about 7:30 p.m. during a robbery in Humboldt Park.
Comments