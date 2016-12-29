Woman gets prison term for role in husband's 1979 death

A 69-year-old suburban Chicago woman who conspired to have her husband killed more than three decades ago has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Jacquelyn Greco wasn't charged with the 1979 death of Carl Gaimari until 2013. She was convicted in October after her sister and one of her daughters testified against her at trial.
The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2iKKrye ) a Cook County judge sentenced Greco on Thursday.
Gaimari was shot with his own gun inside the couple's Inverness home. The shooter has never been charged.
Greco's sister, Elsie Fry, testified at trial that before Gaimari's death the women had discussions about killing him. She says Greco told her "We found a way to kill Carl."
Inverness police persuaded Fry in 2013 to let them record the sisters' conversations.
