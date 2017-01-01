Lovelace team seeks to bar testimony, evidence in retrial

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County Pause

1:46 Hall of Famer Chris Pronger returns to the ice for Winter Classic Alumni Game

1:03 Fundraising effort underway for nonprofit that helps teens

2:52 Major Case Squad announces charges in Parkfield Terrace killing

2:08 The Sandwich Shop leaves a legacy in Collinsville

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:36 O'Fallon advances at Centralia Holiday Tournament

1:24 Former St. Louis Blue Pierre Turgeon scores two goals in Winter Classic Alumni Game

2:14 Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky talks about NHL Winter Classic in St. Louis