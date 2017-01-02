Belvidere man writes second book on deadly 1967 tornado

Teri Keegan was on a school bus that rolled several times when the deadly April 21, 1967, tornado ripped across Belvidere High School's campus.
Debris from the twister was everywhere, she said.
"In our clothes, in our hair, in our skin," Keegan said. "When we got out of the bus, it was just total devastation."
Keegan, the Boone County Historical Museum district president, commends Belvidere resident Mike Doyle for writing his second book - "The 1967 Belvidere Tornado" - about the twister that killed 24 people including 17 children, ages 17 and younger.
She said he did "a great job" with his book that shares some new heartbreaking stories. Included is one about a woman who holds a dying child's hand in an ambulance.
"He's very compassionate," Keegan said. "Your heart breaks at the loss of life. It's kind of closure for a lot of people."
Doyle is a former journalist and journalism teacher. He's working with the Boone County Historical Museum and a publishing company so his book can be released weeks before the tornado's 50th anniversary.
Along with new stories, he writes about tornadoes in Poplar Grove in 2008, Caledonia in 2010 and Fairdale in 2015 to portray the region's resilience.
"I did this because it's important to the community," Doyle said. "The resolve of our community was so strong. The cleanup started right away. It helps the reader understand this disaster and how Belvidere grows from it and became the community it is today."
Doyle's first book - "The Belvidere Tornado: April 21, 1967" - was published in 2007. Doyle received financial support from the museum, which then received about $20,000 in proceeds from sales.
He decided to write a second book after talking to museum officials last year. Together, they realized they had sold the original 1,500 copies and only had one archived edition. Again, museum officials agreed to support his efforts financially.
Profits will go toward the museum, which, museum officials said, fronted a few thousand dollars for the second book's publication.
Belvidere resident Jerry Rowe wrote an introductory piece for the new book.
"Knowing that my family would be out of harm's way, I jumped into my truck and headed toward the school to see if I could be of help," he wrote. "Downed power lines, trees and debris blocked the roadway.
"I was soon asked to jump onto one of the firetrucks that was headed to the high school."
Rowe writes about hearing screams he'll never forget. Classroom doors were torn from their hinges so they could be used for stretchers.
"It was nearly midnight when I arrived home," he wrote. "As I walked in the back door of our home, my emotions took control over me, and I sat with my wife and sobbed."
Anna Pivoras became museum director in January 2015. She said Doyle's book helped her gain a better understanding of Belvidere.
"It's been a great learning experience for me," she said.
---
Source: Rockford Register Star, http://bit.ly/2gMPb1v
---
Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com
This is an Illinois Exchange story shared by the Rockford Register Star.
Comments