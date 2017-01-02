Nursing home exec accused of misusing resident's money

1:20 Blues forward David Perron talks about the NHL Winter Classic Pause

1:46 Hall of Famer Chris Pronger returns to the ice for Winter Classic Alumni Game

1:07 Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo prepares for NHL Winter Classic

6:57 How to slice an onion without crying, and other kitchen knife skills

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

1:47 Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'

0:44 Lebanon public library plans expansion

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West