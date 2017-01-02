Illinois

January 2, 2017 10:26 AM

Nursing home exec accused of misusing resident's money

The Associated Press
DANVILLE, Iowa

A partial owner of a nursing home in southeast Iowa has been accused of misusing a resident's money.

Court records say 46-year-old Marc Johnson, of Hamilton, Illinois, is charged with felony dependent adult abuse-exploitation. He and his attorney didn't immediately return calls Monday from The Associated Press.

The Hawk Eye reports (http://bit.ly/2hJUOSE ) that authorities say Johnson took about $1,700 from a resident of the Danville Care Center in Danville to buy a television and other items for the facility.

