Retiring Rochester bus driver loves her job, kids love her

he early-childhood students Donna Day drives home on the bus each day wanted her to know Dec. 14 that she would be missed.
The 3- and 4-year-olds mobbed Day and gave her a poster they covered with painted handprints, their names and the words "I will miss you."
After 35 years on the job, Day's last day driving a bus, and as the Rochester School District's assistant transportation director, was Dec. 16. It will be tough to say goodbye, she said.
"How many people can say they love their job so much that they're not ready to leave," the 66-year-old grandmother of 13 said.
The students at Rochester EC-1 aren't the only ones who will miss Day.
School administrators and teachers say Day went above and beyond, whether it was her encyclopedic knowledge of bus routes, letting teachers and staff know what buses kids should be on, comforting students when they had problems, returning lunch boxes left on the bus and even washing the buses inside and out before school starts.
One of his favorite stories, Rochester Superintendent Tom Bertrand said, involves a special needs student who would sometimes take his shoes off and throw them out the window onto Illinois 29.
"(Day) would finish the bus route and go back and find the shoes and bring them to the school," Bertrand said. "She is constantly doing things like that all the time.
"She is remarkable and has been an ambassador for the distinct and represents everything good about educators."
In 35 years, Day said, she's never considered any other jobs. She loves the kids and the community of Rochester too much.
When you drive a bus for as long as she has, she added, you get to see kids grow up and bring their children to the bus stop.
"I have four families now in my subdivision that when I first started driving a bus, one of their parents was a rider," she said. "Those are connections you get with people that in most jobs you don't have."
Although she's retiring, Day said, she plans to stay involved in the school district, likely transporting special need students when needed, one of her favorite parts of the job.
Megan Fox, now a fifth-grade teacher at Rochester, rode on Day's bus when she was a student in Rochester.
Fox remembers Day would cheer her up when she wasn't feeling well or talk to some of the older kids who were being bullies.
"She made riding the bus a good experience for me, and I know she's been doing the same thing for other kids for years," Fox said.
Jeff Reed, principal at Rochester EC-1, said Day was the first person he called whenever there was confusion about what bus a kid should be on. Students adore Day because she truly cares about them, he added.
"She treats every kid like they're her own," Reed said. "She's just a wonderful, wonderful human being."
---
Source: The (Springfield) State Journal-Register, http://bit.ly/2hDM4KF
---
Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com
This is an Illinois Exchange story shared by The (Springfield) State Journal-Register.
