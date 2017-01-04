Police: 2 teens dead, woman wounded in Chicago shooting

Chicago police say two teenage boys were killed in a drive-by shooting and a 65-year-old woman was wounded on the city's west side.
Police say the teens were shot by someone in a SUV while on a sidewalk Tuesday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The woman was inside her home behind them when she was shot in the leg. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Authorities identify victims as 16-year-old Malik McNeese and 17-year-old Stevie Jefferson.
Lillie Turner tells the Chicago Tribune she was lacing up her shoes, ready to open the door to get the mail, when she fell to the ground in pain. She says she's "grateful to be alive" after being shot and hopes police "find the people who did this and take them off the streets."
