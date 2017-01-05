Illinois

January 5, 2017 4:36 AM

Trial delayed for man accused in 2014 quadruple murder case

ROCKFORD, Ill.

The trial of a northern Illinois man accused in the shooting deaths of four people has been pushed back to April.

Calvin Carter has pleaded not guilty in the December 2014 deaths of 24-year-old Martia Flint, 24-year-old Demontae Rhodes, 6-year-old Tyrone Smith III and 4-year-old Tobias Smith.

The 24-year-old Carter was to go on trial Jan. 9 on 132 charges for home invasion and the four deaths. But Winnebago County Judge Fernando Engelsma on Wednesday pushed the trial date back to April 4.

The defense has filed a motion to suppress evidence recovered from a search warrant, and one to suppress testimony of jailhouse informants. The defense says the search warrant of a cellphone was not executed in the timely manner that's required, which it says is within 96 hours.

