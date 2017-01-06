Illinois

Plans for new Reagan statue stall after Dixon mayor's death

DIXON, Ill.

A plan to erect a statute of President Ronald Reagan as a young lifeguard is on hold in his hometown.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2iGcq0T ) Dixon Mayor Jim Burke was leading the effort to place a statue along the Rock River. But Burke died in February, and the project has stalled.

John Weitzel is a lifelong resident of Dixon, where Reagan worked as a lifeguard for seven summers. He says the statue would be "wonderful" but no one else is leading the effort. Weitzel says "it's a shame."

Burke raised about $7,000 toward what's estimated to be a $200,000 project. Dixon, about 100 miles west of Chicago, already has two Reagan statues.

Illinois

