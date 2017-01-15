Chicago police officer shoots gunman suspected of shooting 2

Chicago police say an officer shot a fleeing gunman suspected of shooting two women.
Police say several officers responding to gunshots chased the man into an alley early Sunday on the city's West Side. They say that when officers confronted the man, one of the officers shot the man several times.
Police say the man underwent surgery at a hospital, but further information about his medical condition wasn't available. His name wasn't released. Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.
No officers were injured.
The officer who fired the shots will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days. The Independent Police Review Authority is investigating the incident.
Police say a 51-year-old woman was shot in the chest and hospitalized. Details on the second woman weren't available.
