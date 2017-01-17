School bus rolls over in single-vehicle crash

Illinois State Police says a school bus transporting high school students rolled over on Interstate 294 near Justice, resulting in minor injuries.
Authorities say the driver of the bus, who wasn't identified, suffered a seizure as he drove the bus in the southbound lanes of the interstate outside Chicago. The driver and two female passengers were taken to area hospitals for evaluation.
Authorities say there were 12 people on the bus. It wasn't immediately known what school the passengers attend.
