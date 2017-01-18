Nature museum's alligator snapping turtle to get bigger home

A nature museum in Chicago says a 10-year-old endangered alligator snapping turtle is doing so well that she's being transferred to a new home.
The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum plans to transfer "Patsy" from a 75-gallon tank to a 300-plus-gallon tank to accommodate her growth. The turtle has grown from 5 inches to 12 inches since arriving at the museum.
The turtle's dinosaur-like looks makes her popular with visitors. Museum officials say her good health is evident from an algae growth on her shell, which is rare for alligator snapping turtles in captivity. A special blend of reptile tea, which involves steeping leaves in her water, helped her achieve the growth.
Celeste Troon, who is curator and director of the museum's living collections, will transfer Patsy to her new tank.
