Inauguration protesters gather in downtown Chicago

Crowds of protesters of Donald Trump's presidency marched around downtown Chicago hours after the Republican was sworn into office.
The demonstrators blocked traffic near Trump Tower after holding a rally elsewhere in Chicago's business district.
Chicago Police followed the crowd as it moved into the streets and toward Trump Tower.
Several protesters are holding signs that read "Resist Trump" while others say "Solidarity Trumps Hate."
There was a report that the window of at least one store front was broken.
Army veteran Darius Shannon of Chicago says he's focused on 2018 when there'll be midterm elections. He hopes for a Democratic wave.
The Chicago event is one of many taking place nationwide. A women's march is to be held Saturday.
Trump became the nation's 45th president on Friday.
