Illinois

January 20, 2017 9:51 PM

Illinois State Police warning people about a phone scam

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

The Illinois State Police is warning Illinois residents about a phone scam that is happening around the state.

In a news release, the agency says people have been reporting to troopers that they have been receiving phone calls in which a voice on a recording tells them that they are under criminal investigation and that they should send $600. The calls appear to be a state police phone number.

The state police statement says people are deceived because the number has been doctored to make it appear it is a legitimate state police phone number by a practice called "ID spoofing."

The agency is reminding people that it never solicits money on the phone.

Related content

Illinois

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Althoff senior talks about win over Belleville West

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos