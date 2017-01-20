Illinois

January 20, 2017 9:51 PM

Alleged Chicago-area drug dealer sentenced in armed robbery

The Associated Press
ST. CHARLES, Ill.

A purported Chicago-area drug dealer convicted in the armed robbery of an undercover police officer has been given a 21-year prison sentence.

A Kane County state's attorney's statement says John E. Dodd arranged to sell marijuana to the officer in a car when an accomplice stepped in and pointed a gun at the officer's head. The gun discharged in a struggle, though no one was hurt.

The 23-year-old from Elgin agreed to plead guilty to armed robbery for the sentence. A circuit judge accepted the plea Friday.

Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon called Dodd "a dangerous drug dealer" who, along with his accomplice, was "willing to shoot someone over a small amount of cash."

With credit for good behavior, Dodd could be released after serving around half his sentence.

