EXCHANGE: Partners in crime fighting walking away together

1:33 Homeless people to get help Pause

0:24 Windy day peels stone from 12-story building

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:21 East St. Louis junior talks impressive performance against O'Fallon

1:21 O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa

1:39 Why you should take care of your mental health

2:02 Edwardsville basketball star talks win over O'Fallon

0:30 Edwardsville basketball stars honored after tourney title