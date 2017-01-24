Chicago school dean accused of sexually assaulting student

A Chicago Public School administrator is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student at the school where he works and at his home.
Bradwell School of Excellence dean Stanley Carothers is accused of first assaulting the girl last spring after she was sent to his office for disciplinary problems.
Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Jullian Brevard said Tuesday the girl in November told relatives of the assault by the 29-year-old Carothers.
Brevard says a day after the girl talked to police she again had sex with Carothers at his apartment.
In bond court, Carothers' attorney, Frank Kostouros, denied the allegations. He showed Judge Peggy Chiampas a printout of a Facebook message in which the girl allegedly recanted and apologized for the "setup type situation."
Chiampas ordered Carothers released on a personal recognizance bond with electronic monitoring.
Comments