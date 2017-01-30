Trump ban splits Illinois's GOP congressional delegation

Illinois' Republican congressmen are split on President Donald Trump's immigration order blocking the admittance of refugees to the U.S. for 120 days and barring citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days.
Adam Kinzinger of the 16th District notes the order has caused confusion among those asked to enforce it. He is urging the administration to "clarify the specifics."
Fifteenth District Congressman John Shimkus says he supports a vetting process that ensures every refugee, migrant or foreign national is not "a security threat."
Congressman Randy Hultgren of the 14th District is calling the executive order "overly broad" and its interpretation "inconsistent and confused."
Eighteenth District Congressman Darin LaHood said Trump's action protects the homeland, but questions should be answered quickly about treatment of lawful residents.
Illinois' congressional Democrats are bashing Trump's order.
