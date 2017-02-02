Illinois

February 2, 2017 7:01 PM

Goshen College honoring 1st African-American graduate

The Associated Press
GOSHEN, Ind.

Goshen College in northern Indiana plans to name its new welcome center after the liberal arts school's first African-American graduate.

The South Bend Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2jEpVLu ) the school will dedicate the newly named Juanita Lark Welcome Center on Feb. 10. There also will be a convocation about Lark's life called "This Far by Faith: The Life and Witness of Juanita Lark '43" with members of her family in attendance.

Lark studied education and graduated in 1943. She went on to be a Chicago Public Schools teacher for nearly four decades.

Goshen College President Jim Brenneman said Lark "led the way for a more multicultural campus." He says it's fitting that she's commemorated with "the first building guests visit on campus."

Lark died in 2008.

