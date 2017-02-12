Illinois

February 12, 2017 9:01 AM

Suburban Chicago man charged in wife's shooting death

The Associated Press
ORLAND PARK, Ill.

Authorities in the Chicago suburb of Orland Park say a 60-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife.

Raymond Homolka of Orland Park is scheduled to appear at a bond hearing in Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

Orland Park police conducting a well-being check Friday discovered the body of 60-year-old Mary Homolka in the garage of the couple's home. The Cook County medical examiner ruled the death a homicide Saturday and said Mary Homolka died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Illinois

