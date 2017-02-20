Chicago commuter rail buys shooting range for its officers

Officials with Metra say their police officers will likely start training at the Chicago commuter rail line's own shooting range this spring.
Metra Police Chief Joseph Perez tells the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/2m1HkPK ) the department is waiting for a concrete pad to be installed at the range, which is located in the southern Chicago suburb of Blue Island.
The agency bought the range for $509,000. Metra directors approved funding for the facility in November. It can be used year round because it has heating and air conditioning. It consists of two joined steel shipping containers. Officials say police spent about $120,000 in overtime on firearms training last year. Officials say the new range will eliminate those costs.
Metra officers used to train at Chicago and Illinois state police facilities.
Comments