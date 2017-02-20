Illinois

February 20, 2017 8:11 PM

UIS provides shuttle between campus, downtown Springfield

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Students at the University of Illinois Springfield will now have a free ride between campus and downtown during the weekend.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports (http://bit.ly/2m4z2Y6 ) shuttle service started in January. The 16-person shuttle runs hourly between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Student Government Association is funding the service with $3,000. Association President Austin Mehmet says Downtown Springfield Inc. and three local bars are contributing another $3,000.

Mehmet says students appreciate being able to travel between campus and downtown without having to pay for an Uber ride or risk drunk driving.

The campus is located about six miles from the downtown nightlife.

