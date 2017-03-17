Charges filed against parents of wounded toddler

The parents of a Chicago toddler who was accidently shot in the head have been charged with crimes related to the shooting and the care of their other children.
Michael D. Riley was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and four misdemeanor counts of child endangerment. Twenty-eight-year-old Gwenddolyn Holloway was charged with child endangerment.
Authorities say 3-year-old Jamere Riley was accidentally shot while playing cops and robbers Thursday and was in critical condition. The boy was the youngest of at least four children left home unsupervised in an apartment without heat or hot water. The other children found in the home are with the state's child-welfare agency.
Court records show the 34-year-old Riley has an extensive criminal record with at least five felony drug convictions and more than 40 arrests.
It isn't known if the parents have legal representation.
