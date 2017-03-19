Chicago's federal gun prosecution tally trails other cities

A published report says Chicago's U.S. Attorney's office has stepped up gun prosecution cases, but the office lags behind those in other cities plagued by gun violence.
Former U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon said recently in his final days in office that Chicago prosecuted more gun cases last year than any year since 2004.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2me4DdZ ) 105 weapons cases in the year that ended Sept. 30, the highest annual total in at least two decades.
But federal prosecutors in St. Louis pursued nearly triple the gun cases. Detroit had double.
Also, few of the Chicago cases involved serious trafficking offenses. For over 60 percent of defendants the most serious charge was illegally transporting or possessing firearms. For about 20 percent, it was using a gun in a drug deal.
