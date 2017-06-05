EXCHANGE: Fundraising under way for historic Amish house

This May 9, 2017 photo, shows the interior of the Daniel Schrock home near Chesterville Ill. The structure is to be part of the new Illinois Amish Heritage Center near Chesterville. The Daniel Schrock and Moses Yoder houses will be the focal points of the site after being restored to their 19th century appearance and will showcase the area's Amish heritage. Journal Gazette via AP Kevin Kilhoffer