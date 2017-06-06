EXCHANGE: Woman collected quilts for tornado victims

In this May 8, 2017 photo former Naplate resident Nancy Rick-Janis, second from right, wanted to help out after the Feb. 28 tornado displaced residents of Naplate, Ill. She worked with several quilting guilds in her area, to collect more than 100 quilts to distribute to those forced from their homes. Nancy's brother, Bob Rick, left of Naplate helped get the word out around town about an event to distribute quilts that had been donated. Here they are joined by several recipients of the quilts in Naplate, Ill. NewsTribune via AP Scott Anderson