Arms dealer who shipped items to Chicago headed to prison

A 10-year prison sentence has been handed a man who sold military equipment to an undercover agent who said he pass it on to terrorists.
According to prosecutors, 50-year-old Guan Ying Li of Hong Kong offered and ultimately sold weapons to the alleged buyer, who told of plans to pass it along to The Shining Path in Peru.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2qViKTs ) in arguing Tuesday for a lengthy prison sentence, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Hiller said Li "was willing to trade lives for his own profit."
Prosecutors used Li's emails and calls with the agent to take him into custody in 2012. He pleaded guilty in April 2014 to attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
Defense attorney Beau Brindley argued Li had been set up by the government.
