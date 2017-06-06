Illinois

June 06, 2017 9:52 PM

Arms dealer who shipped items to Chicago headed to prison

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A 10-year prison sentence has been handed a man who sold military equipment to an undercover agent who said he pass it on to terrorists.

According to prosecutors, 50-year-old Guan Ying Li of Hong Kong offered and ultimately sold weapons to the alleged buyer, who told of plans to pass it along to The Shining Path in Peru.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2qViKTs ) in arguing Tuesday for a lengthy prison sentence, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Hiller said Li "was willing to trade lives for his own profit."

Prosecutors used Li's emails and calls with the agent to take him into custody in 2012. He pleaded guilty in April 2014 to attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Defense attorney Beau Brindley argued Li had been set up by the government.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Child's body found in Centreville garage; house abandoned two years

Child's body found in Centreville garage; house abandoned two years 2:38

Child's body found in Centreville garage; house abandoned two years
Hofbräuhaus progress? Belleville mayor says it's coming 1:56

Hofbräuhaus progress? Belleville mayor says it's coming
Republican Doug Jameson declares candidacy for state representative 2:08

Republican Doug Jameson declares candidacy for state representative

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos