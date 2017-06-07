Illinois

Chicago teens, 2 others shot to death in gun violence

CHICAGO

Chicago police say two teenagers were among four people shot to death in the city during the day Wednesday.

Authorities say 16-year-old Corey Hill and 15-year-old Jacquez Mack were standing on a sidewalk in the Lawndale neighborhood when a masked suspect got out a vehicle and opened fire. Police say the shooter got back into the same vehicle and drove away. The teens were pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Also, two people were killed when shots were fired into an auto.

The auto was headed west on a street in the South Shore neighborhood when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. A woman and a 20-year-old were fatally wounded. A third passenger was injured when the auto struck a light pole. The victims weren't identified.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

