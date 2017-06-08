EXCHANGE: Students recording memories of veterans

In this May 8, 2017 photo, Rich Ricci hugs his granddaughter, Christie of Lostant, at Rich Ricci's auto repair shop in Utica, Ill. They are part of the La Salle Public Library's veterans history project. For the project, Christie plans to record a video interview with her grandfather, who was stationed overseas in 1968- 69 during the Vietnam War. NewsTribune via AP Scott Anderson