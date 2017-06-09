EXCHANGE: Danville woman marks 50 years of league bowling

In this May 2017 photo, Shirley Gibson poses at Bulan's Bowl in Danville, Ill., where she's bowled in the TNT league for 50 years. Gibson was nearly 30 before she picked up a bowling ball. Since then, she hasn't put it down. The recreational sport has taken Gibson throughout Illinois and the U.S. for 34 state and 23 national tournaments. The News-Gazette via AP Noelle McGee