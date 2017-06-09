Old West Shootists offer chance to live authentic history

Rick Followell retired as the sheriff of Brown County, Indiana last year, but he still finds a way to keep the law in his hobbies.
Under the persona Hoosier Lawman, a play on "who's your lawman?" and the state of Indiana, Followell is a member of The National Congress of Old West Shootists. The group started in the early 1990s as a way to promote Western Action Shooting and showcase the heritage of the Old West, which it classifies as the years 1865-1899.
This week, members of the group are gathered at the West Side Sportsman's Club to participate in the NCOWS 2017 National Match. The event, which is open to the public, will run through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Followell found the group through a friend who knew he was interested in shooting and was aware of his background as a firearms instructor.
"I came here thinking I might be able to help a little bit," he said. "I just kind of fell in love with it."
Followell said the shooting drew him in originally, but the history and the persona have become an important part as well.
"I didn't really think I would like the cowboy dress-up," he said, "but after a while it's the persona that you take on."
All clothing worn while participating must be realistic to the time period, there is even an old country store at the events for people to purchase items on site. The guns are also required to all be pre-1890 or an exact replica.
Followell shoots four guns: two single-action Ruger Vaqueros, a Marlin lever rifle and a double-barrel Stoeger Coach gun.
"We're all in this together," the former sheriff said. "The goal is to have a good time and preserve the cowboy atmosphere."
Joe Spearman's persona steps outside his profession and focuses more on semantics. He goes by Bluebonnett, after a character from the 2003 film "Open Range" who shares his last name.
In real life, Spearman is a farrier, shoeing horses in his home state of Texas, where he learned to shoot when he was young.
"I was influenced by my mother, who was a really good shot," he said.
Now, Spearman has been with the group for about four years and finds he enjoys the long-range competition the most. He said it requires the most skill.
While he can pick his favorite competition, he can't quite choose a favorite gun. He uses an 1860 Henry Rifle and owns a couple of 1851 Colt Navy pistols to keep with the historical accuracy of the events.
Jay West, the organizer of the event, said the history is a big draw for participants.
He said most are around the age where they didn't grow up with technology or video games.
"All our heroes were cowboys," West said.
West found out about the group after coming to the Sportsmans Club to shoot one day and witnessing one of the cowboy matches. He said ever since then he was "bit by the bug."
West said the participants are somewhat living their childhoods as they remember playing cowboys and Indians while growing up.
"Old men playing like little boys again," he said. "I just thoroughly enjoy it."
