Illinois

June 09, 2017 11:14 PM

Son of Chicago political activist shot and killed

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

The son of a Chicago political activist who returned to the city after graduating college to work with disadvantaged youth has been shot and killed.

Authorities say the body of 23-year-old Xavier Joy was found by police late Thursday in the parking lot of an apartment building in the Woodlawn neighborhood. He had been shot several times. No arrests have been made.

Joy's father, Ra Joy, is the executive director of the governmental reform group CHANGE Illinois. His mother, Nykea Pippion-McGriff, is president of the Women's Council of Realtors Chicago.

Pippion-McGriff told the Chicago Tribune her son, a graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta, wanted to give back to the community. He worked in public schools in Chicago and Evanston, teaching chess at after-school programs and mentoring junior high students.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Parents of girl found dead in garage charged with concealing a homicidal death

Parents of girl found dead in garage charged with concealing a homicidal death 2:08

Parents of girl found dead in garage charged with concealing a homicidal death
About 200 seniors 'all aboard for Shiloh' at Senior Picnic 3:15

About 200 seniors 'all aboard for Shiloh' at Senior Picnic
This cheap wine is worth a try 2:08

This cheap wine is worth a try

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos