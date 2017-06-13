Illinois

June 13, 2017 9:43 PM

Eagle proves no match for the facade of Chicago hotel

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

An eagle learned the hard way that it was no match for a glass facade of a downtown Chicago hotel.

The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2sjIFrG ) reports the eagle crashed into the Sofitel on Monday and walked — or was it staggered? — outside the entrance before an animal control officer netted it.

A group called the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors is hopeful the bird will make a full recovery and be released back into the wild.

Bird versus building collisions are common, but Annette Prince of the group says this is the first time in its 14-year-history it's helped an eagle after a crash.

Prince says she doesn't know the exact type of eagle this is but says the brown plumage has her thinking it's a juvenile bald eagle.

