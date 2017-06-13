Eagle proves no match for the facade of Chicago hotel

An eagle learned the hard way that it was no match for a glass facade of a downtown Chicago hotel.
The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2sjIFrG ) reports the eagle crashed into the Sofitel on Monday and walked — or was it staggered? — outside the entrance before an animal control officer netted it.
A group called the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors is hopeful the bird will make a full recovery and be released back into the wild.
Bird versus building collisions are common, but Annette Prince of the group says this is the first time in its 14-year-history it's helped an eagle after a crash.
Prince says she doesn't know the exact type of eagle this is but says the brown plumage has her thinking it's a juvenile bald eagle.
