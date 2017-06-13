Illinois veteran receives overdue Combat Action Badge

An Army veteran wounded in 2005 has belatedly received a military award.
Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs officials say it came to their attention that Harvey Stubbs Jr. of the Chicago area hadn't yet received a Combat Action Badge. It's awarded to Army soldiers who were "personally present and actively engaging or being engaged by the enemy."
Veterans' Affairs Director Erica Jeffries, who's also the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of Army, presented Stubbs with the badge Tuesday at a suburban Chicago veterans' center. A department spokesman couldn't immediately explain why Stubbs didn't receive the award earlier.
Already a Purple Heart recipient, Stubbs served in the Army for three years before he was medically discharged for combat injuries. His envoy was hit with an improvised explosive device.
