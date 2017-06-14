Chicago juvenile detention center to offer barber classes

Officials say juveniles detained at a Chicago detention center will have a chance to take barber classes.
Cook County officials announced Wednesday that a new barber school has opened and its first classes will convene Sunday with eight students.
Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans says the idea is to help put young people in a position to succeed
About 240 young people are detained at the center, which provides housing for those awaiting adjudication of their cases in the juvenile justice division of the Circuit Court of Cook County. The center also runs about 50 other programs that include a painter's apprentice program and writing workshops. .
