Officers find 2 tons of fireworks in suburban Chicago home

Authorities say they discovered more than two tons of fireworks in a suburban Chicago home while responding to a call of domestic trouble.
The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2rtgPKw ) charges are pending against a resident of the home in Lemont Township.
Cook County Sheriff's deputies went to the house around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday. In a news release, the department says officers saw what looked like a box of fireworks inside the front door.
They say a search of the home then turned up fireworks and materials to make more fireworks, including flash powder and fuses.
One person was arrested, but charges had not been announced as of Thursday.
Most fireworks are banned in Illinois under state law.
Comments