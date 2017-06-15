Illinois

June 15, 2017 9:54 PM

Officers find 2 tons of fireworks in suburban Chicago home

The Associated Press
LEMONT, Ill.

Authorities say they discovered more than two tons of fireworks in a suburban Chicago home while responding to a call of domestic trouble.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2rtgPKw ) charges are pending against a resident of the home in Lemont Township.

Cook County Sheriff's deputies went to the house around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday. In a news release, the department says officers saw what looked like a box of fireworks inside the front door.

They say a search of the home then turned up fireworks and materials to make more fireworks, including flash powder and fuses.

One person was arrested, but charges had not been announced as of Thursday.

Most fireworks are banned in Illinois under state law.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Emergency crews on scene of Mississippi Avenue car crash

Emergency crews on scene of Mississippi Avenue car crash 0:13

Emergency crews on scene of Mississippi Avenue car crash
Sheriff's deputy discusses James T. Hodgkinson, aftermath of shooting 2:56

Sheriff's deputy discusses James T. Hodgkinson, aftermath of shooting
James T. Hodgkinson was going to change taxes, wife of shooter says 6:39

James T. Hodgkinson was going to change taxes, wife of shooter says

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos