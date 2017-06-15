Central Illinois man gets 20 yrs in child porn case

A 61-year-old central Illinois man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.
A Thursday statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield says investigators found more than 1,300 images and around 70 videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct on Richard L. Sills' home computers. Prosecutors said the Mapleton man had been collecting it since the 1990s.
Judge Michael Mihm also ordered that Sills remain on supervised release for 10 years after he gets out of prison. He'll also have to register as a sex offender.
Sills was arrested in October and pleaded guilty in January.
This case was brought as part of a nationwide initiative, called Project Safe Childhood, established in 2006 to help fight child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Comments