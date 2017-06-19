EXCHANGE: Standing Stone continues to clothes those in need

In this May 31, 2017 photo, Standing Stone Executive Director Dawn Thomson helps a customer, at the Standing Stone Community Center in Charleston, Ill. Every week at the Center, there will always be another story that strengthens Thomson's resolve. The executive director and founder of the non-profit Christian ministry said there is not one week that goes by where she is not given another reason to move forward with her mission and the mission of Standing Stone: to fill unmet needs through a multifaceted Christ-centered outreach. Journal Gazette via AP Jarad Jarmon