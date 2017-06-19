Illinois

June 19, 2017 9:51 PM

Rockford Public Library gives kids a 'do-over' on fines

The Associated Press
ROCKFORD, Ill.

The Rockford Public Library is giving kids the chance to wipe out any fines for overdue materials by checking out more books and returning them on time.

The Rockford Register Star reports (http://bit.ly/2sfVOBJ ) library officials call it "a do-over program."

Chief Executive Officer Lynn Stainbrook says it gets young people back in the library and helps them learn to use their library card responsibly.

The program was launched at the library's Rockton Centre Branch in September, and 37 kids have used the opportunity to see their fines erased.

Last week, the program — known as Read and Reward — was extended to all youth age 5 to 18 living within city boundaries. They're allowed to check out books through the program, but not CDs and DVDs.

