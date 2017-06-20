Flags being lowered for fire chief fatally struck by vehicle

In this June 21, 2013 photo, Comstock Fire Chief Wally Culver, left, trains his replacement Edward Switalski at the Comstock Fire Department east station in Comstock Township, Mich. Switalski has died after he was struck by an out-of-control vehicle as he responded to another crash on Interstate 94 in southwestern Michigan, authorities said Thursday June 15, 2017. Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP Steph Anderson Chambers