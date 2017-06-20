Dad accused in fatal beating of 3-year-old held without bond

A Chicago has been ordered held without bail on murder charges in the beating death of his three-year-old daughter.
Cook County prosecutors said Tuesday 26-year-old Eduardo Aleman beat his daughter, Jazebel, with a belt because she refused to eat.
Assistant State's Attorney Jillian Anselmo says police responding to a 911 call from Aleman's home found him performing chest compressions on an unresponsive girl. Anselmo says the girl was on her back and her entire body was covered in bruises.
Prosecutors say Aleman initially said he had found his daughter that way, adding he later told police he beat her with a belt after she refused to eat.
An autopsy determined Jazebel suffered rib fractures, a bruised lung, a ruptured intestine and extensive external bruising.
A defense attorney would only say Aleman works a steady construction job.
