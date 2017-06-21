Illinois

June 21, 2017 9:44 PM

Chicago man charged in federal sex-trafficking case

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A Chicago man has been charged with the sex trafficking of a 16-year-old girl authorities say was killed by a customer on Christmas Eve.

Agents arrested 33-year-old Joseph Hazley Wednesday, some seven months after he allegedly posted sex ads about the girl on the website Backpage.com.

The complaint says he drove her to a suburban garage to meet the customer and waited outside. She was later found beaten and with her throat cut.

The complaint says she told a friend she was "being pimped" but that the pimp wouldn't leave her alone.

Hazley has a detention hearing in Chicago federal court Friday. He'll enter a plea later. He could face a maximum life prison term.

A 32-year-old man was charged in December for the killing. He's pleaded not guilty.

