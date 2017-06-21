$25,000 reward offered for rare clock stolen in Chicago

A New Orleans antique dealer is offering a $25,000 to anyone who turns in a rare, diamond-encrusted clock stolen in Chicago last month.
The Chicago Tribune reported (http://trib.in/2spTp7B ) Wednesday that M.S. Rau Antiques in New Orleans offered the reward if the clock is returned in pristine condition and working order to Chicago police. The clock is worth $425,000 and was stolen from an antique show at Chicago's Merchandise Mart on May 21.
Authorities say two women and a man approached a booth at the show. The man and one woman distracted employees while the other woman took the clock.
The clock contains mother of pearl, gold, crystal, diamonds and sapphires. It's 5 1/2-inches wide and 8-inches tall.
Comments