Illinois

June 21, 2017 9:56 PM

$25,000 reward offered for rare clock stolen in Chicago

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A New Orleans antique dealer is offering a $25,000 to anyone who turns in a rare, diamond-encrusted clock stolen in Chicago last month.

The Chicago Tribune reported (http://trib.in/2spTp7B ) Wednesday that M.S. Rau Antiques in New Orleans offered the reward if the clock is returned in pristine condition and working order to Chicago police. The clock is worth $425,000 and was stolen from an antique show at Chicago's Merchandise Mart on May 21.

Authorities say two women and a man approached a booth at the show. The man and one woman distracted employees while the other woman took the clock.

The clock contains mother of pearl, gold, crystal, diamonds and sapphires. It's 5 1/2-inches wide and 8-inches tall.

