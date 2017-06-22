EXCHANGE: Divine renovation at a Tuscola Catholic church

In this June 2, 2017 photo the The Rev. Angel Sierra climbs the steps of the Church of the Forty Martyrs as major renovation work gets underway in Tuscola, Ill. Two months from now, parishioners at church will be able to establish a cozy new seating arrangement for weekend Mass. The rest of the week, they can relax in their old pews from the comfort of their own homes. To help pay for its $200,000 renovation, and preserve the most cherished parts of the church, Forty Martyrs

est. 1925) sold the pews being replaced for $250 each.