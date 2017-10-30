Illinois

Every Illinois county courthouse getting Lincoln portrait

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 4:49 AM

BLOOMINGTON, Ill.

Portraits of Abraham Lincoln will be given to all 102 county courthouses in Illinois to mark the state's upcoming bicentennial.

Illinois State Historical Society executive director William Furry tells The (Bloomington) Pantagraph that so far they've delivered portraits of the president to 25 counties. Furry delivered five portraits to central Illinois courthouses in the last week, including Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Woodford counties. The canvas pictures are 30-inches by 40-inches and framed. The picture of Lincoln was taken by Chicago photographer Alexander Hesler in June 1860. It shows Lincoln sitting at the Old State Capitol in Springfield.

The Bloomington nonprofit Jerome Mirza Foundation is paying for the pictures. Illinois marks its bicentennial on Dec. 3, 2018.

