Illinois

16-year-old boy killed, another wounded in Peoria shooting

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 11:08 AM

PEORIA, Ill.

Authorities in Peoria say a shooting left one 16-year-old boy dead another 16-year-old boy wounded.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that the shooting happened Sunday afternoon. Peoria police spokeswoman Amy Dotson says officers responding to reports of shots fired found on 16-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound in an alley. The Peoria County coroner's office says the boy was pronounced dead at the scene just before 4 p.m. Sunday. An autopsy was scheduled Monday.

The other boy was found nearby and taken to a hospital with injuries that police say aren't life threatening.

Peoria police no information was immediately available about a suspect or suspects in the shooting. They are investigating.

