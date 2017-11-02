Illinois

Patrick Nagatani, Japanese-American photographer, dies

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 1:45 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Patrick Nagatani, an educator who was born to Japanese-American parents imprisoned in internment camps during World War II and who became an internationally renowned photographer, has died.

The University of New Mexico announced that Nagatani died Friday after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 72.

Nagatani taught photography at the university from 1987 to 2007.

Born in Chicago days after the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Nagatani was known for capturing images of New Mexico's nuclear legacy.

He also created mythical compositions using laboratories, landscapes, military sites, memorials, American Indian reservations, Japanese tourists and himself in recurring motifs.

A documentary about Nagatani, "Patrick Nagatani: Living in the Story," is slated be released next year.

