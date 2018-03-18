EXCHANGE: Historian doesn't want hero's story lost

This Feb. 27, 2018 photo shows, a flag in the GAR star for native Peter Williams placed by historian Pat Gorman, at Williams resting place in Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, Ill. Williams enlisted with the 29th Regiment, U.S. Colored Infantry, to fight for the Union in the Civil War. He was held captive in five Confederate prisons, including the notorious Andersonville. Thanks to Gorman, Williams and his rich story are not lost to history. Alex T. Paschal